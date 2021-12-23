MSNBC's doctor suggests unvaxxed patients go to the back of the line

MSNBC's Dr. Vin Gupta said it out loud. Again.

When asked on "The ReidOut" by exasperated host Joy Reid how hospitals should handle Covid overload now that we are facing "140 million new Covid infections to the US in the next two months," Dr. Gupta compared his idea on how to deal with unvaccinated Covid patients with the way we handle those who need organs, kidneys, livers, and lungs.

He said although he's encouraged by the ability of the private sector to order employees to "either do a weekly test or mandate the vaccine," perhaps we need to go further.

"This is where it's controversial, but we need to talk about this, the bioethics of it broadly, because this is not the last respiratory pandemic we're going to face," he said.

"What do we do with somebody who is unvaccinated who is taking advanced ICU therapies from somebody who is vaccinated in the hospital? How do we rank order that priority? We do it for organs, kidneys, livers, lungs. We say, 'Did you smoke, did you drink recently?' If you did, you're lower on the list, even if you need it. We need to start thinking of that model."

.@VinGuptaMD: "What do we do with somebody who is unvaccinated who's taking advanced ICU therapies from somebody who is vaccinated in the hospital? How do we rank order that priority? We do it with organs, kidneys, livers, lungs." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/3HDER3YQkD — The ReidOut (@thereidout) December 23, 2021

But this isn't the first time Dr. Gupta has suggested this "back of the line" model. Here his is in August with almost the exact same script: