Payment software company Square changed its name to Block its month. Now H&R Block is suing them.

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter who co-founded Square in 2009, announced on December 1st that the company would change its name to Block. It's the parent company of CashApp and Tidal. The name, reminiscent of "blockchain" draws parallels to "Meta" the recently-announced new name for Facebook.

Tax preparation company H&R Block isn't happy, considering that the two services have overlapping offerings.

H&R Block claims that Square's new name competes directly with Block in several areas of financial services, including a recently purchased tax service named Cash App Taxes — previously Credit Karma Tax — a $0 tax filing service similar to H&R Block. The Verge

There can only be one "Block" financial company, it seems. We could simplify the tax code to render H&R Block useless, but that's unlikely to happen soon, so H&R Block and Block, Inc will take the matter to court.