Police chief "on leave" after telling officers where they could get fake Covid vaccination cards

T.J. Smith, the police chief of Oakboro Town in North Carolina, helped his officers procure fake Covid vaccination cards. T.J. Smith is "on leave".

The one-page letter — signed by Burgess and released Tuesday — says Smith was ordered to go on unpaid leave for two weeks and probation for six months beginning December 21. Smith has the right to appeal, the letter states. The disciplinary measures came after the town hired Blue Chameleon Investigations to conduct an independent probe into the matter, and the decision was made based on the findings, Burgess told CNN.Smith, in a statement to the local newspaper, said in part: "To make a long story short, in retrospect, I made a mistake."