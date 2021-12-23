Royal Caribbean's COVID laden 'Odyssey of Disease' turned away from two ports

Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, cruise ships were a wonderful place to contract norovirus. Now, these boats are even riskier than their onboard casinos. Yesterday we shared that despite increased 'COVID Protocols' two of Royal Caribbean's ships were reporting outbreaks.

Evidently, Odyssey of the Seas attempted to continue its path but has been turned away at two planned stops, Aruba and Curacao, keeping passengers on-board the floating indoor mall.

CNN: