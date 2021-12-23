Royal Caribbean's COVID laden 'Odyssey of Disease' turned away from two ports

Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, cruise ships were a wonderful place to contract norovirus. Now, these boats are even riskier than their onboard casinos. Yesterday we shared that despite increased 'COVID Protocols' two of Royal Caribbean's ships were reporting outbreaks.
Evidently, Odyssey of the Seas attempted to continue its path but has been turned away at two planned stops, Aruba and Curacao, keeping passengers on-board the floating indoor mall.
CNN:
Odyssey of the Seas was barred from entering Curacao and Aruba, effectively remaining at sea until its planned return December 26 to Fort Lauderdale, according to the Herald.
Health officials in Curacao refused to allow the ship to dock because the percentage of infected people on board was too high, the Curacao Chronicle reported.
There were 51 positive cases on board on Wednesday morning, according to Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth, Curacao's national epidemiologist.
"The day before yesterday, 18 crew members were positive, yesterday 36 and this morning there were 51. In addition, several crew members have not been quarantined, so there is a good chance that passengers have also been infected," said Gerstenbluth.