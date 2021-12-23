This Smart Nano Bot kit bring you one step closer to taking over the world

While living with robots may not be what it looks like on TV (anyone else remember Small Wonder?), we use smart devices to help us with everyday tasks, constantly. But with smart lighting systems at home and drones we can control from our phones, it's no surprise you find yourself longing for a faithful robot servant you can ask to bring you your slippers each morning.

All jokes aside, the world of robotics is truly fascinating, and learning the inner workings of these high-tech machines can be incredibly fun and rewarding. And if you'd love to find out what it takes to build a robot of your own, this Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set and Toolkit is sure to appease your high-tech curiosity. And lucky for you, it's over 25% off its regular price.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Geek Club's Smart Nano Bots equips you with a kit full of motors, sensors, and robotic pieces, allowing you to put together a fleet of seven roving robots, all on your own. Way more fun than some boring engineering or robotics course, this DIY kit lets you really get your hands dirty as you develop hardware and electrical engineering skills.

The highly-rated Smart Nano Bots kit comes with everything you might need to construct your state-of-the-art robots, including a rotary tool, tweezers, a solder wire, and even protective goggles. Additionally, you'll have 70 parts and 250 components at your fingertips as you attempt to bring your seven robots to life. And when you're all finished, you'll have ultimate bragging rights and some super-cool models you can display wherever you like.

Whether you're looking into a career in engineering or simply enjoy challenging your brain by putting together puzzles, building these Smart Nano Bots is a great way to keep busy and acquire some new skills.

The Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set + Toolkit is currently 27% off, making it just $129.95.

Prices subject to change.