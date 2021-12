When Big Liar Trump told his first truth on Sunday, admitting to Bill O'Reilly that he got his booster shot, the GQP crowd booed while a rabid Alex Jones shouted, "Now we've got Trump on their team!"

In their new video, the Lincoln Project pokes fun at Trump — or is it his MAGA followers who are being mocked? — with a "Santa Trump" PSA, where the ex-prez promotes "a full suite of Covid vaccinations, including a booster."