Watch Biden's grinning response to whether he'd be up for a rematch against Trump

ABC News's David Muir asked President Biden if he plans to run for re-election in 2024 and whether he'd be up for a rematch against Trump:
"That would increase the prospect of running."
At The Atlantic, Amanda Mull looked into the apparent shoplifting crisis, wherein unpunishable thieves run riot thanks to legally-neutered security guards and "defunded" police. Reportage is mostly confused and inaccurate, it turns out, written up in such slippery and evasive terms that it's impossible to figure out what's even being claimed, let alone what's true.
When footage emerged of Kanye West's "publicist" threatening an election worker after Trump's 2020 election defeat, it was a reminder that Kanye himself had launched his own presidential campaign. Why were his people still batting for Trump? The cynical answer is that Kanye's presidential campaign was merely a stalking horse for Trump, its only purpose
Mark Aguirre, formerly a Houston police captain, was paid by wealthy Republican donor and deranged quack Steve Hotze to "investigate" voter fraud. Aguirre rammed a van he "thought" was loaded with "illegal" ballots, but it was not and he was arrested in 2020. He has finally been indicted, reports Cory McGinnis. Mark Aguirre is charged
