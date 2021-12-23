In this episode of Dungeon Craft, Professor DungeonMaster makes the argument that the most valuable book you need to read (or re-read) to be a better DM is Aristotle's Poetics. Through it, he argues, you will gain a much deeper appreciation of mimesis, catharsis, character, plot, and spectacle, all necessary elements in all forms of great storytelling, including roleplaying games.
Image: Screengrab
Why every Dungeon Master needs to read Aristotle's Poetics
In this episode of Dungeon Craft, Professor DungeonMaster makes the argument that the most valuable book you need to read (or re-read) to be a better DM is Aristotle's Poetics. Through it, he argues, you will gain a much deeper appreciation of mimesis, catharsis, character, plot, and spectacle, all necessary elements in all forms of great storytelling, including roleplaying games.