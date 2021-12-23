Woman who knocked out flight attendant's teeth pleads guilty

Vyvianna M. Quinonez (28) pleaded guilty to a felony charge of interfering with a flight crew member on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego.

On May 23rd, as the plane was making its final descent, a flight attendant asked Quinonez to put her facemask on properly, fasten her seat belt, and put her tray table back up. Quinonez refused to comply and began filming the attendant and pushed another attendant.

Quinonez admitted punching the attendant in the face with her "closed fist" and grabbing her hair. The flight attendant suffered injuries requiring stitches on her face and two teeth to be replaced with crowns.

San Diego's KGTV reports that prosecutors will recommend a sentence of four months in federal prison and six months in home confinement.