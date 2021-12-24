Estefannie creates a personalized digital tarot card reader

It's Secret Santa project time on YouTube. Each year, a dozen or so Tubers draw the names of other video creators and create a cool project for them. This year, Estefannie drew Allen Pan.

Allen calls Estefannie a lot to have her read his tarot cards, so for her Secret Santa present to him, she decided to build him a tarot-reading robot. The results are amazing. I love the retro pixel art she created for the cards and the fact that she personalized each card's meaning for Allen.



You can see other YouTube Secret Santa projects here.