Greg Lake and Ian Anderson performing "I Believe in Father Christmas"

On this Christmas eve, here is the late Greg Lake (King Crimson, ELP) and Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) performing Lake's worthy contribution to the holiday canon, "I Believe in Father Christmas," at St. Bride's Church, Fleet Street, London, in 2011.
I wish you a hopeful Christmas
I wish you a brave new year
All anguish, pain and sadness
Leave your heart and let your road be clear
Wishing all of you a clearer road in 2022.
