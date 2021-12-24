How the Grinch became a sex symbol

The New York Times has a, uhh, fascinating new piece on the rising trend of Sexy Grinch Cosplay:

On Instagram, anyone can achieve a similar transformation with a "Cute Grinch" filter created by Manuel Borrero, which adds luminescent green skin, long, curly eyebrows, bright green eyes and thick black lashes to a selfie. Mr. Borrero, who lives in Los Angeles, said he debuted the filter last December, after an earlier, less glamorous Grinch filter he created never took off. "Users want to see a sexified version," he said. […] The memes are part of a broader genre of sexualized Grinch content; it includes video after video of costumed people gyrating and pole-dancing at home, outside and onstage, and has grown from niche into a new kind of Christmastime ritual.

Cosmopolitan also explored the topic, earlier this month:

His personality is kind of endearing. Like every good fuck I've ever known, the Grinch is a jaded sad boy with a tragic backstory, one that has caused him to be defensive and impossible to work with. His bad boy demeanor , something that changes for the better in the end, gives him huge alpha vibes that, scientifically, make him extremely fuckable . When paired with the love he shows Martha May and Cindy Lou Who, it's clear the Grinch is ultimately someone who's a soft boy looking for love despite his tough exterior. And for that reason, his change of heart in the end adds a layer of fuckability that catapults the Grinch to God Status Sex Appeal. Sure, he's a bad boy, but he's an attainable bad boy. The kind who would fuck you in the car right before meeting your mom and dad.

… and if that's not enough, there's also this glorious button at the end:

If his heart grew three sizes that day, just imagine what his dick can do.

You're a thirst trap, Mr. Grinch …

Image: Prayitno Hadinata / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)

Full disclosure: I also write for the Wirecutter, which is part of the New York Times Company, which publishes the New York Times.