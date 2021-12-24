Remembering the early days of The Palace, an early internet chatroom

In this video from Media Television, we're reminded of a more lighthearted internet era, where people could hang out in chat rooms such as The Palace.

In 1995, this early internet chat room was released to the public. The software was originally created by Jim Bumgardner and produced by Time Warner in 1994. The chat room servers on this site were named "palaces," and people from all around the world could interact with each other through the use of fun avatars superimposed onto a backdrop. People chose all types of silly avatars to represent themselves, such as cartoon characters.

The spirit of fun woven into this site is a great contrast to the tense and serious atmosphere found within a lot of today's social media.