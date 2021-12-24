I just came across this sweet, dreamy, and melancholic Sharon Van Etten cover of Nick Lowe's classic, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?" The video and track, from last year, features Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) and video of Sharon and Josh's kids. Also, look for a brief appearance from Nick Lowe himself.
Image: Screengrab
Sharon Van Etten's cover of "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?" featuring Josh Homme
I just came across this sweet, dreamy, and melancholic Sharon Van Etten cover of Nick Lowe's classic, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?" The video and track, from last year, features Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) and video of Sharon and Josh's kids. Also, look for a brief appearance from Nick Lowe himself.