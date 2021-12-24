Texas neighborhood invaded by fewer than 30-50 feral hogs

Residents of Sienna in Fort Bend County, Texas were shocked to find a pack of feral hogs roaming through their neighborhood earlier this month. One resident, Glen Garner, told the local news affiliate KHOU 11 that he estimated about 25 or 30 of the suidae.

While this is slightly less than the 30-50 feral hogs infamously used by Willie McNabb to explain his gun ownership to musician Jason Isbell, it is still admittedly a lot of pigs.

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — Willie McNabb 🐗 (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

Feral hogs are also known to build pigloos, though that probably won't be happening in Texas.

Dozens of wild hogs caught on video taking over Sienna neighborhood [Matt Dougherty / KHOU 11]