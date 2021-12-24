Watch: 1965 TV ad for creepy kids' doll: Little Miss No-Name

Hasbro's "Little miss no-name" doll was modeled after the orphan waifs painted by Margaret Keane. She had unkempt hair, rags for clothes, and a permanent tear.

"Little miss no-name is sad because she doesn't have a pretty dress," says the narrator in the commercial, while sad violin music plays in the background. "She doesn't have any shoes. She doesn't even have a name… you'll find Little miss no-name standing in a snowstorm box at your toy store."

Today, Little miss no-name dolls are highly collectible, commanding a small fortune on eBay.

From Toy Tales:

Hasbro's Little Miss No-Name is a study in misguided product marketing. Designed as the antithesis of the impossibly glamorous Barbie, Little Miss No-Name failed on many levels. Hasbro's main misstep with this doll was inadvertently oppugning the harmless escapism that Barbie lovers everywhere enjoyed. Designed by Deet D'Andrade, Little Miss No-Name is said to have drawn inspiration from the paintings of American artist Margaret Keane, whose work featured large-eyed children. The impoverished doll came without shoes and dressed in a burlap sack with patches and a safety pin holding the outfit together.

[via r/ObscureMedia]