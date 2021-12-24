Watch: Trump says the Covid vaccines he "came up with" are "all very, very good"

A wizardly Donald Trump is on a tear this week, taking cues from a mysterious new playbook that leaves followers scrambling to catch up.

Rather than touting bleach as the miracle Covid fix, he's now, finally, getting behind the vaccine. Not only did he admit to receiving the booster last Sunday, but he has actually disclosed the fact that he alone created not one, but all three vaccines.

"I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines, all are very, very good," he explained to right-wing Daily Wire host Candace Owens on Tuesday. "Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take 5–12 years."

Yes, we laugh now. But don't think the master manipulator doesn't know what he's doing.