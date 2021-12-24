Zillow listing for Santa's house in the North Pole

From Zillow:

A winter lover's paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres. The property includes Santa's main living quarters, a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company.

[…]

The home, constructed in the 1800s, is steeped in Old World charm but thanks to a recent renovation, offers modern-day amenities.

Find a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace for roasting chestnuts in the living room. The gourmet kitchen is a baker's dream, boasting an oven with 12 different cookie settings. Cookies are served directly from oven to table in the adjoining dining room, along with cocoa on tap.

Boughs of holly deck the hall leading to the primary bedroom and two charming guest rooms. Tiptoe to Santa's quiet study where an impressive writing desk is flanked by the same sewing table he used to make the original Teddy bear.