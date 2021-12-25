A guy accidentaly made a gigantic repository of niche music

A decade ago, when Spotify was two years old in the UK and had just become available in the US, Chris Johnson started a musical discovery project called TAPEFEAR. He "created a script to find new music on niche music sites, cross reference Spotify to see if it was available to stream," according to a Reddit post, and besides a bit of occasional tinkering, he largely forgot about it. In total, Johnson says the script ran for a decade amassing 42,000 songs.

You can check out TAPEFEAR here. When the random songs appear, you can select "random preview" for a sample or "play on Spotify" to add to your Spotify playlist. If you like it, you can add it to "saved" and curate your favorite niche songs.

I built a new music discovery tool TAPEFEAR from the data I scraped after accidentally leaving a cronjob running for a decade.



I'm not totally happy with it just yet, but I *really* wanted to get it out this year. I hope you find it useful.🎵https://t.co/glHWzQmtvt @tapefear — Chris Johnson (@defaced) December 22, 2021

The service reminds me of Forgotify, the website that plays Spotify songs that have never been selected by a user.