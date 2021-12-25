Bingo Gazingo is an obscure gem from the world of outsider music

Bingo Gazingo, born Murray Wachs (1924-2010), was an obscure poet and musician from New York City. Bingo was a postal worker for most of his life, and made amazingly strange music on the side.

Bingo's music always reminds me to be silly and not to take life too seriously. You can see him perform live here. Bingo's songs are filled with stream-of-consciousness rambling, naughty language, and have funny titles such as Up Your Jurassic Park (1997).

Bingo died when he was 85 years old after being tragically hit by a cab on his way to perform at the Bowery Poetry Club, where he would perform every Monday night at 6 pm.