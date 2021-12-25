Christmas greetings from Callista and Newt Gingrich

Rob Beschizza

Merry Christmas to all who cͭ̎̄̄͑̿ͣ҉̲̠e̖̗͉͓̫ͧͣ͐̇̾̋̚͘l̙̹̮͉ͨ́ͩ̂e̙͍͗̔͂̋̓̆b̵͓̦̮̗͔ͩ̋ͅṛ͗͗ͨ̒a͎̅̀̀̚ṫ̲̘̣͈͆̓̅̋̇e̔̎̏̋.