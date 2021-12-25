Merry Christmas to all who cͭ̎̄̄͑̿ͣ҉̲̠e̖̗͉͓̫ͧͣ͐̇̾̋̚͘l̙̹̮͉ͨ́ͩ̂e̙͍͗̔͂̋̓̆b̵͓̦̮̗͔ͩ̋ͅṛ͗͗ͨ̒a͎̅̀̀̚ṫ̲̘̣͈͆̓̅̋̇e̔̎̏̋.
Christmas greetings from Callista and Newt Gingrich
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Stats show Linux now a "viable" game platform
Driven by refinements in compatibility frameworks and heavy promotion by Steam as a hedge against Microsoft's increasing control of the Windows marketplace, Linux is becoming the OS of choice for more players. …a surprising 74 of the top 100 most-played games on Steam are in "Gold" or "Platinum" status. The former indicates that the game… READ THE REST
Forgotten image formats worth knowing
I recently rediscovered the virtues of certain Amiga file formats, but Ernie Smith has me beat when it comes to format archeology: 10 forgotten image formats. Originally developed by AT&T and spun off into its own company in the late 1980s, TGA was one of the first file formats capable of "true color" with the… READ THE REST
Truckload of video cards stolen
With a top-of-the-line video cards fetching north of $2,000 on eBay and even mid-range models going for half that, they've become a big target for thieves. An entire truckful was heisted in California, reports EVGA, their manufacturer. A forum post by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman states "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021,… READ THE REST
Brrrn Board: Six Foot Adjustable Slideboard here to make at home workouts fun again
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST
Get a VPN subscription and one year of Boost Mobile for just $110
In terms of germs, the summer gave us a little more leeway than the winter to be relaxed and protected from catching a case of COVID. Now that new strains are upon us, we might have to go back into recluse mode for a while. If history has taught us anything, it's that another lockdown… READ THE REST
Karaoke On Demand is perfect for those who want to scream a tune into the social distancing void
Hey, remember when we used to have a blast with other people instead of giving a hoot about germs? Fun times, fun times. Alas, thanks to the bewildering stupidity of half the country and a new strain of COVID blowing through literally everyone, we're back home and left to our own devices. That's cool, we've… READ THE REST