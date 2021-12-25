I've really been enjoying watching all of the YouTubers' Secret Santa videos. In this one, a favorite YouTube maker of mine, This Old Tony, creates a gorgeous folding knife for Xlya Foxlin. This is the first knife he's ever attempted. As is always the case with a This Old Tony video, there is LOL humor and plenty of useful shop tips.
Image: Screengrab
This Old Tony makes a knife for the first time
I've really been enjoying watching all of the YouTubers' Secret Santa videos. In this one, a favorite YouTube maker of mine, This Old Tony, creates a gorgeous folding knife for Xlya Foxlin. This is the first knife he's ever attempted. As is always the case with a This Old Tony video, there is LOL humor and plenty of useful shop tips.