Anti-apartheid archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 during the struggle to abolish apartheid, South Africa's system of racial segregation and oppression, is dead at 90.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tutu was "an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner". He described him as "a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead. "A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world."

Tutu was often on British TV when I was a kid. Seeing how much conservatives hated him was maybe my first inkling as a youngster about what's going on with "conservatives."