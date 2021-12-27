Amy Schneider is Jeopardy's first trans contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions

I quite like watching Jeopardy when I have a free evening, and if I'm not by the TV, I can watch it online using a free service called Puffer that's part of a Stanford research project on streaming.

I've been cheering on 42-year-old Amy Schneider who has an 18-day Jeopardy total of $706,800. She's in fourth place for all-time winnings behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Ken Jennings ($2,520,700).

She's not the first trans champion, but she's the first trans contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

"Anything that can be done to show trans people as just normal people I think is a great thing," she told People. "We want to get to a point where trans people are less pioneering and like, you know, that the first trans person to do whatever is just kind of like, whatever! Why wouldn't a trans person do that? Like, they could do anything that anyone else can do, and there's nothing unusual about it."

In a short introduction she gave on Twitter, Amy shared that she lived in Dayton, Ohio for the first 30 years of her life and was named "Most likely to appear on Jeopardy" in school. She graduated from the University of Dayton, got married, and eventually moved to Oakland. In 2016, she came out as trans and split up with her wife.

For Defector, she wrote an essay called "How I Got Smart."