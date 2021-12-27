A persistent Weimaraner named Wally has a very hard time picking up a loose plank of wood he finds on a deck floor. Once he finally secures it in his mouth, he then becomes audibly frustrated as he tries to fit the long plank through a small opening of the sliding glass door to bring it inside the house. But where there's a dogged dog there's a way!
This determined dog insists on fitting a long plank of wood into a small door opening
