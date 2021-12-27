NASA "Webbsite" shows the progress of the James Webb Space Telescope

A NASA website (or should I say Webbsite?) shows how far the historic James Webb Space Telescope is from reaching orbit.

On it, you can check out the telescope's distance from Earth, distance until L2 (when it's orbiting the sun), and cruising speed. Last I checked, it was going 348 mph, or nearly a mile per second. It's a fun tab to bookmark!

The launch occurred at 7:20am ET on Christmas morning from French Guiana, but the telescope is not close to its destination yet. For the first 29 days, it will be traveling about one million miles and unfolding its mirrors and sunshield— which are so big that they had to be folded up like origami for the launch.

The long-awaited telescope has been in development since 1996 (when Macarena was the top song on the radio!).

Webb will peer into the very atmospheres of exoplanets, some of which are potentially habitable, and it could uncover clues in the ongoing search for life outside of Earth. CNN

Check out the 'Where is Webb' website here!