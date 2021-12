… Lend me your ears and I'll sing you a song

About a sad dysfunctional D.C.

Oh I get by with little help from my friends

Mmm, the Big Lie spread with help from Trump's friends

Oh, I'm gonna try despite my so-called friends.

Politico's parody of the Beatles' "With A Little Help From My Friends," both sad and humorous, shows a tired, beaten-down, deflated President Biden who has had a hard day's year of it — precisely because his definition of "friends" includes fellow politicians.