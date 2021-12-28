A 10-year-old girl asked Alexa for a "challenge to do."
The voice assistant replied: "Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs."
The girl's mother posted about Alexa's shocking advice on Twitter:
The BBC reached out to Amazon:
Amazon told the BBC in a statement that it had updated Alexa to prevent the assistant recommending such activity in the future.
"Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers," said Amazon in a statement.
"As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it."