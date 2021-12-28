Expose on real estate agents who won't take clients to homes unless they're getting a big commission

Real estate agents are supposed to show clients whichever houses the clients want to see or which fit their declared needs. But with the housing market hot as all hell during the Covid pandemic, realtors are illegally steering clients toward high-commission agented homes and away from low-commission owner-sold ones. Canada's CBC News caught some breaking the law in a series of sting operations.

Some of the stuff here is incredible: people lying through their teeth in calls they know might be recorded in the most blatant and risky ways imaginable. It's as if they're all random hustlers flocking to real estate without any idea about what's expected of them, but CBC describes them as established realtors and claims this behavior is endemic in the business. The rewards must be astronomical.