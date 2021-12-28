Gentleman with violent history shoots himself in the leg, which sends him to jail

A 32-year-old gentleman with a history of felonies landed himself in the pokey after shooting his own leg.
After his mishap, Jonathan Michael McGuire, from Indiana, had his wounded leg treated at a hospital, where he was uncooperative with investigators, according to Yahoo!. He was then "charged with Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon."
From Yahoo!:
McGuire has a Wayne County criminal history dating back nearly a dozen years. He has been convicted of three felonies and 10 misdemeanors, according to online court records.
A pending case charges McGuire with Level 5 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and misdemeanor attempted theft. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in Superior Court 1 after McGuire agreed to a plea deal in the case.
His felony convictions are for carrying a handgun without a license, dealing a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance. McGuire's misdemeanor convictions include three counts of conversion, three counts of a motor vehicle operator who has never been licensed, two counts of possession of paraphernalia plus battery and resisting law enforcement counts.
A Level 4 felony conviction carries a standard sentence of six years and a sentencing range of two to 12 years as established by the Indiana legislature.