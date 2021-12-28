Here is what to say for a fat compensation next time a greedy airline bumps you from a flight

When an airline overbooks a flight and then decides to bump you, do you stand there and take it? No! If you confront them and know the drill, the airline will owe you up to four times the cost of your airfare depending on how many hours you have to wait for said "next flight."

In this simple explainer video, lawyer and TikToker Erika Kullberg tells you just what to say next time an airline official tells you "We'll try to get you on the next flight in a few hours, but there's nothing else I can do. Sorry."

And if you like this one, have fun checking out Kullberg's other consumer-friendly TikTok how-to videos, which are just as useful.

Via Digg