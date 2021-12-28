Official Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set

Rob Beschizza
Photo: Lego

After months of teasing, Lego finally showed off its Sonic the Hedgehog set featuring the cocky erinaceidid in the Green Hill Zone. The set, which is listed at $70 [lego.com] and goes on sale Jan 1., includes rings, Dr. Eggman, Chaos Emeralds, and even one of those distinctive palm trees. Multiple sets can be mixed and matched to create longer "levels".