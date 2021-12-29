Many years ago, we had new kitchen cabinets installed in our kitchen. The pre-fab cabinet set included a Lazy Susan cabinet in the counter's corner "dead space" which, at the time, I thought was a smart hack to deal with the otherwise wasted space. That said, I would have much preferred the secret drawers seen in this clip. It would be a great location to organize rarely used items, cleaning supplies, or… contraband.
Carpenter installs ingenious secret drawers in kitchen
