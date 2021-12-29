Cops harass Black man who knows his legal rights

A pair of cops in Texas demand to see a Black man's identfication and threaten to arrest him for "failure to identify," but the man cites the law that states he doesn't need to provide identification unless he's been arrested for another crime.
The cops end up walking away from the man.
From Texas Penal Code § 38.02:
"A person commits an offense if he intentionally refuses to give his name, residence address, or date of birth to a peace officer who has lawfully arrested the person and requested the information."