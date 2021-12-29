High-frame rate analog HDTV from 1990

Among the most spectacularly unevenly-distributed futures was high-definition television. There were 737-line broadcasts in France more then 70 years ago, for example, and 1125 line tests in Japan in the 1970s. Signal compression, not definition, was the practical technology that led to consumer-friendly products and services in the 2000s. This Sony demostration video from 1990, then, is an uncanny thing: the technology and image detail we register as a 21st-century experience but with the lighting, style and vibe at least a decade older.

I like this one because it's so heavy on popular culture: hair, makeup, computer graphics, colorful fishes! Most such demos were b-roll designed to appeal to news media.