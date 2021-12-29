IRS reminder: if you are a thief or illegal drug dealer, be sure to report those earnings

If you robbed a bank, sold illegal drugs, or accepted a bribe in 2021, be sure to report those earnings when you file your taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. Lest we forget, Al Capone—who infamously said, "They can't collect legal taxes from illegal money"—was ultimately sent up the river for tax evasion. From IRS Publication 17 (2021):

Illegal activities. Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity[…]

Stolen property. If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year.