Revamp your nervous system with Timothy Leary's "How To Operate Your Brain"

How To Operate Your Brain is a 30-minute guided meditation by the great Timothy Leary, a pioneer of the 1960s psychedelic revolution. He believed in thinking for yourself, questioning authority, and people's right to reprogram their own nervous systems.

The video contains electronic music, trippy visuals, and spoken word by Leary about important aspects of the psychedelic experience.

It's a great video to watch in preparation for a chemical trip, or on its own as a profound meditation. It's best when watched with headphones and full screen so that you can turn on, tune in, and drop out without distractions.