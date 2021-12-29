Ron Hamburger has a new plan to fix the leaning Millennium Tower

A new day, a new plan. NBC reports that Rob Hamburger, the chief engineer at San Francisco's ever-more-leaning Millennium Tower now wants to sink far fewer support piles to bedrock.
Previously:
In a questionable move, homeowners of the leaning Millennium Tower sideline an outside analyst
Practical Engineering discusses my favorite looming disaster: San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower
Work resumes on San Francisco's tilting Millennium Tower as more doubts are raised
Skimping $4MM caused the Millennium Tower's increasing problems