Unit Price tracks various product categories (pencils, lego, golf balls, etc.) and highlights the best bulk pricing on them. K-cups are so popular they get a site of their own, Okay Cup. Pictured above is the cheapest bulk K-Cup on Amazon, "Happy Belly Dark Roast", 20 cents a go as of publication time.
Site finds the best bulk goods prices on Amazon
