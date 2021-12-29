Tesla suffers another lawsuit over Musk's behavior

A shareholder has sued Tesla alleging no one is reviewing Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's reckless twittering, as per their 2018 settlement with the SEC over Musk's reckless fiduciary management, as opposed to just recklessly endangering people by contradicting his engineers.

Bloomberg Law:

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, accuses Musk of continuing to tweet impulsively and recklessly, in violation of a 2019 agreement with securities regulators that required the company to adopt strict new internal oversight procedures for monitoring his online statements.

"It is unclear who at Tesla, if anyone, is currently reviewing Musk's tweets" after its last full-time general counsel left in December 2019 and the most recent acting general counsel stepped down in April, the suit says.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. The suit doesn't name Musk as a defendant.

In addition to the poll and related tweets—which allegedly sent Tesla shares tumbling 5% on Nov. 5 and another 12% on Nov. 6—the investor suit targets Musk's recent "Twitter feud with Sen. Elizabeth Warren," the Massachusetts Democrat, which allegedly drove the stock price down another 9.6% between Dec. 13 and Wednesday.