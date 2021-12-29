Video footage of the Merry Prankster's Acid Test Graduation Ceremony

The Acid Test Graduation Ceremony contains footage from 1966 of The Merry Pranksters, a traveling commune famous for partaking in group LSD experiments and riding around the United States in a bus painted with wild day-glo patterns. The "Acid Tests" were a series of psychedelic gatherings held by Ken Kesey, a key figure of the Merry Pranksters.

The Acid Tests were multimedia events that included a range of activities such as art, performances, live music, and most importantly, a shared experience of consciousness expansion. Although there is no comparison to having been at an Acid Test in person, video footage such as this can give us a little glimpse of what these legendary parties were like.