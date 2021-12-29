Watch snow-phobic chickens hitch a ride on human feet

When a couple in Clinton, Washington let their six chickens roam around their snowy yard, four of the birds curiously moved around, while two of their coop-mates froze in place. They "just squatted down, as if very cold and unimpressed," according to one of their humans. And as soon as a pair of feet approached, the chickens hopped on to "hitch a ride back to the warmth of their heated coop."