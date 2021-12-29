Tom Goulet's Comic Dings [.otf, Google Drive] is an intentional atrocity of type design: Wingdings, the unweildy dingbat font, redrawn to use the crudely-weighted linework of Comic Sans. Some people just want to watch the world kern.
Wingdings redrawn in the style of Comic Sans to create the "worst font ever"
