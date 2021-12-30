Man buys PCR device to test guests for COVID-19 before his New Year's Eve party

Andrew Angus of Marin County, California is so set on having a New Year's Eve party while making it as safe as possible that he bought the equipment to provide every guest with a PCR test for COVID-19. As we know, the PCR molecular test is the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 and more accurate than at-home rapid (antigen) tests. Angus is apparently using a new system from Cue Health based on a handheld reader, test packs, and, unsurprisingly, a subscription mobile app. Angus says the testing will cost his family around $1500. From ABC7:

The process takes about 20 minutes in total- a time frame much faster than waiting for PCR tests done at regular testing sites[…]

Angus says he's created a spreadsheet for guests to come get their tests done.

"We wouldn't do this if we just had rapid antigen tests. But, with a PCR test, it's going to be better at asymptomatic infection and early infection," Angus said[…]



"It's been a stressful year, but it's been a really big and important year for our family, and for us to all come together with our friends is important for us to do," Angus said.