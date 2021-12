US Representative from the State of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene steps right up and advocates both an end to The Union, and democracy.

All possible in a National Divorce scenario.

After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida.

Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period. https://t.co/NB2dVj7n2X — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 29, 2021 "All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period."

In addition to her seditious remarks, Empty Gee is retweeting a GQP nutter from 'The Claremont Institute' who is busy trying to reduce voting rights and calls liberal people 'a cancer.'