Pluto should be reclassified as a planet, say some scientists

Did … Pluto write this?

A group of researchers say Pluto was unfairly maligned by a decision to relegate it to "dwarf planet" status — and that we should consider our solar system to have more than 150 planets.

Part of the argument for classifying Pluto as a planetoid or dwarf planet was that there were many similar bodies orbiting the sun waiting to be discovered, and we'd end up with hundreds of planets. But what's wrong with having hundreds of planets? "Researchers say the more the merrier."