Remembering the legendary performance art band "Destroy all Monsters"

Grow Live Monsters is a collection of footage from short films made by the legendary avant garde band Destroy All Monsters between 1971 and 1976. Their music combined punk rock, psychedelic rock, metal and noise with performance art. These films are all DIY and no-budget. They're a goldmine of noise, lowbrow art, and psychedelic imagery. They also include documentation of some of the live performances put on by the band in underground settings such as basement cellars. Artists Mike Kelley, Jim Shaw, Carey Loren, and Niagara were all band members.

