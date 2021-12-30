The official pet rock care guide

As Gary Dahl sat at a bar with friends who kept complaining about their pets, he realized that the perfect pet was a rock. He crafted fit-for-pet packaging (complete with straw and breathing holes) and the anthropomorphized rocks hit shelves in 1975 with a $4 price tag. Thanks to good luck and great marketing, the short-lived fat made Dahl a millionaire.

Time magazine called the novelty "1% product and 99% marketing genius."

The 1975 pet rock care guide is immortalized on the Internet Archive. It details all sorts of tricks like ROLL OVER (best performed at the top of a hill), PLAY DEAD, and SIT. Here are some other highlights.