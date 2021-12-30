This vintage commercial for the Creepy Crawlers Thing Maker makes me want to drop everything and cook up some plastic critters. I never had this toy as a kid, but little me would have gone nuts for it. I also wonder how toxic that plastic goop used to fill the bug shaped molds was, especially when heated. Still, If I come across one of these vintage toys, I'd take a walk on the wild side and fill my apartment with these delightfully odoriferous bugs.
The pure joy of Creepy Crawlers toys and the plastic goop they were made from
