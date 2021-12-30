The pure joy of Creepy Crawlers toys and the plastic goop they were made from

This vintage commercial for the Creepy Crawlers Thing Maker makes me want to drop everything and cook up some plastic critters. I never had this toy as a kid, but little me would have gone nuts for it. I also wonder how toxic that plastic goop used to fill the bug shaped molds was, especially when heated. Still, If I come across one of these vintage toys, I'd take a walk on the wild side and fill my apartment with these delightfully odoriferous bugs.