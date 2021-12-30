These Creepy Vintage Food Ads are the greatest

This assortment of Creepy Vintage Food Ads would likely scare off a lot of customers in today's times. This was back in the day when deranged clowns and evil little children eating beans out of the can were all the rage. My favorite is the image of the little girl holding a glass of milk and smiling in an extremely haunting way at the dinner table. I think she may be related to the bad seed. If these products were sold in my local supermarket, I'd be the first (and maybe the only) to buy them.